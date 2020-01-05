Home

Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Visitation
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial service
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Dr. Leonard Albert Obituary
Dr. Leonard Albert, 97, a longtime resident of Fairfield, Conn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Dr. Albert was born in Bridgeport, Conn., in 1922, the first-born son of the late Nathan and Lillian Albert. Leonard proudly served in the United States Public Health Service, taking care of the dental needs of the Merchant Marines, before becoming a dentist. As part of his service, he was stationed in his beloved Portland, Maine, where he enjoyed one particular lobster fest that will always be for the ages. He and his wife, the late Paula Albert, spent many happy times at Mount Snow in Vermont and introduced their children to their favorite pursuits: tennis and skiing. Dr. Albert had many treasured patients who stayed with him their whole lives.

He is survived by his devoted children, Deborah Cohen and her husband, Robert, of Oceanside, N.Y.; Joan Davis and her husband, Mark, of Clarks Summit, Pa.; and Beth Barnes and her husband, Jon, of Basalt, Colo.; his adored grandchildren, Jake and Kyle Cohen, Jason and Daniel Barnes, and Sarah and Emily Davis; his dear sister-in-law, Barbara Albert; and his many cherished nieces and nephews.

Dr. Albert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Paula; and dear siblings, Marjorie Rubenstein and Martin Albert.

A memorial service will take place Friday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. The family welcomes friends and relatives at noon. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020
