Leonard B. "Lenny" Brown, 68, of Old Forge, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Doreen Propersi, on March 20, 2018.



Born in Nanticoke, son of the late Leonard B. and Dorothy Woodeshick Brown, he was educated in Brooklyn, N.Y., schools and was a self-employed plumber. Lenny and his late wife Doreen were actively involved in local politics, where he served as an Old Forge Republican committeeman. He was very proud of his Native American heritage. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, West Pittston.



Surviving are two daughters, Amanda Gallagher and husband, Brian, Old Forge; and Ann Marie Midgley, Scranton; five grandchildren, Noah, Stephanie, Samantha, Michael and Christopher; a sister, Shirley Beamish, Spring Hill, Fla.; a godson, Gary Propersi; and nephews.



The funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, to be officiated by the Rev. Tenny Hutchinson Rupnick of the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston. Interment will follow at Old Forge Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.

145 Moosic Rd

Old Forge , PA 18518

