Leonard F. Matan


1947 - 2019
Leonard F. Matan Obituary
Leonard F. Matan, 71, of Dickson City, passed away peacefully at Regional Hospital of Scranton on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Born on Oct. 31, 1947, in Scranton, Leonard was the son of the late Henry C. and Ann Pertiko Matan. He was educated in Scranton and graduated from Central High School. He left the area in 1978 and spent many years in Los Angeles, Calif., as a professional auto body collision expert employed by Auto Tech Collision Center. He received an Automotive Service Excellence Certificate in 2010 as a collision repair estimator.

He enjoyed restoring automobiles, fishing in Canada, traveling to the Philippines and watching television, news and current events.

Lenny is survived by a brother, Ron Matan and wife, Bonnie, Bethlehem Twp., Pa.; a sister, Cheryl Shihinski and husband, Boris, Dickson City; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Aaron Shihinski; and a niece, Jayme Liparula Janos.

There will be no public viewing or service and a private burial will be conducted at the family's convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 13, 2019
