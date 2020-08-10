Home

Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Leonard J. Curtis

Leonard J. Curtis Obituary

Leonard J. Curtis, 60, of Forest City, died Sunday, peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born May 9, 1960, in Carbondale, son of Jean LaVerne Curtis Bebla, Vandling, and the late Erwin L. Curtis. Leonard was a self-employed contractor, past mechanic and could fix anything that crossed his path. He was a man of many talents and a friend to many in times of need. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter often not out of the woods until past dark. He attended Ascension Parish, Forest City, and was a past member of the Browndale Sportsmans Club and Mount Hermon Lodge #472, Union Dale. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Also surviving are his dearest and loving life partner, Donna Sredenschek, Browndale; three daughters, Melanie Curtis Wronowski and husband, Glen, Collingswood, N.J.; Jessica Curtis, Philadelphia; and Laura Bantin and husband, Omiel, Pittsburgh; two brothers, Richard Curtis and wife, Kim, Vandling; and Ronald Curtis and wife, Tamara, Browndale; four grandchildren, Avery and Ashton Wronowski, Kiah and Cedela Bantin; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Ronald and Alan Curtis.

The family would like to thank the team members of Wayne Memorial Health Systems, Geisinger CMC and Allied Services for their care and empathy.

Viewing will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Funeral will be private with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Forest City.

Masks will be required and social distancing rules will be observed.

Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.


