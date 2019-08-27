Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Leonard J. Krieger Obituary
Leonard J. Krieger, 79, of Scranton, died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice. His wife of 54 years is Patricia Donlan Krieger.

Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Marion Bartkowski Krieger, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School, attended Lackawanna College and was a United States Navy veteran. Before retirement, he was employed by St. Ann's Monastery School for three decades. Leonard was an Eagle Scout and Scoutmaster for Troop 50 at St. Ann's Church.

He enjoyed hiking, camping and the outdoors, and was a gifted carpenter and Lego creator. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Also surviving are four children, Kevin Krieger and wife, Angela, Pittston; Daniel Krieger and wife, Jennifer, Old Forge; Lenore Boyle and husband, William, Scranton; and Jonathan Krieger and wife, Tanya, Scranton; six grandchildren, Kelly, Casey, Logan, Aidan, Ayla and Charlie Krieger; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jackie; and two sisters, Anne Krieger and Theresa Gowarty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor.

Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 27, 2019
