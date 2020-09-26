Home

Dr. Leonard L. Szpara

Dr. Leonard L. Szpara Obituary

Family, friends and colleagues of Yvonne Szpara are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass for her husband, Dr. Leonard L. Szpara, on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452.

The church will be open beginning at 9 a.m. Please wear your mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow the Mass at St. Michael's Cemetery in Blakely, Pa. To join the family for a light meal outdoors afterward, please RSVP to [email protected]


