Leonard P. Cacciamani died Thursday evening at Sacred Heart Hospice in Dunmore. He is survived by his wife, Edith Rudolfi-Genett-Cacciamani. They had been married for over 30 years.
Leonard was born in Scranton, son to the late Fabio and Susan Squirlock Cacciamani.
He was a devoted member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Leonard graduated from Olyphant High School, and he served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.
He was employed in the local garment industry and was part owner of A&R Sportswear.
Leonard was an expert dog handler who owned and trained many beagles over the years. He also served as a judge for the local beagle clubs.
He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Steelers fan. He coached eighth grade boys basketball for many years in Olyphant. He cherished watching his stepgranddaughter, Julia, play local high school basketball. He enjoyed his holiday visits to his Delaware family, whom he loved very much. He looked forward every year to the family traditions of making homemade ravioli for Christmas. He was extremely humbled and grateful to have the distinction of being an honorary member of the Bunker Hill Neighborhood Association bestowed upon him by his Bunker Hill friends.
He is also survived by his stepchildren, Diane and husband, Leo Olivetti, of Dunmore, Joseph and wife, Sandra Genett, of Delaware, Francine and husband, Dr. James Sirotnak, of Dunmore; daughters, Debbie and husband, Jerry Theobold, of Olyphant, and Margie and husband, Jerry Pedley, of Uniondale; stepgrandchildren, Brian and wife, Dana Niemotka, Stacey and husband, Ron Blackledge, Olivia, Julia and Matthew Sirotnak, and Joseph, Jared and Andrew Genett; great-grandchildren, Lila and Zachary Niemotka; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jason Theobold; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Leonard was also preceded in death by his first wife, the former Rose Marie Coulthard; a sister, Marie Barrett; and brother-in-law, Edward.
Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 218 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
The private funeral will be Tuesday with graveside services at 11:15 a.m. in Cathedral Cemetery.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020