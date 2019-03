Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard P. Rukse. View Sign

Leonard P. Rukse, 82, of North Scranton, passed away Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife of 54 years is the former Jean Doud.



Born in Dickson City, he was the son of the late Adolph and Ada Rukse; a 1954 graduate of Dickson City High School, he was a proud United States Air Force veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Dunmore Appliance. He was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton.



Also surviving are his children, Gary Rukse; Randy Rukse and wife, Cora; Linda and husband, Paul Gisinger; Leonard Rukse Jr.; Christine and husband, David Staff; and Paul Rukse and wife, Toni; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brothers, Robert and Michael Rukse.



He was also preceded in death by brother, Ronald.



He was an avid fisherman, Phillies and Eagles fan. He enjoyed gardening and drives to various destinations, but, most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved and will be missed by all.



The funeral will be conducted Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. with Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment with military honors will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, 4 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home.



