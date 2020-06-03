|
|
Leonard S. Janus, 82, of Scott Twp., passed away peacefully Monday night at home. His loving wife of 47 years, the former Geraldine "Gerry" Zadjura Janus, died in 2014.
Born in Peckville, son of the late Walter and Catherine Mahalik Janus, he was a graduate of Dickson City High School, Keystone College and Penn State University. He was a member of St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church in Dickson City, and the Parish YMS of R. Additionally, he applied for Deaconship with the PNC Church and studied under and assisted the Rev. William Chromey. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1962 until 1964 during the Cuban Missile Crisis, serving on the USS WASP, and then as a chief warrant officer with the Naval Reserves from 1964 until 1981.
Active in many community organizations, Len was a past member and president of the Scott Twp. Lions Club, a board member and volunteer for the Anthracite Heritage Museum, a board member of the Lackawanna Audubon Society, and was a professional Santa for area malls and organizations. Len and his brother and sister ran the family business, Janus Market in Dickson City, for many years. As Penn State Master Gardners, he and his wife Gerry enjoyed leading public nature walks and lectures at area State Parks and conservancy areas. They owned and operated Aurora Natural Foods in Eynon and Hamlin, and Vileniki-An Herb Farm in Montdale. Leonard was also a certified reflexologist.
The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Henry Cancer Center in Wilkes-Barre for their wonderful care and treatments, allowing him to be an eight-year pancreatic cancer survivor and a supporter of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
He is survived by sisters, Lorraine Srebro, of Dickson City; and Joann Reed and husband, Michael, of Bethlehem; a brother-in-law, Anthony Zadjura and wife, Kathy, of Jefferson Twp.; a sister-in-law, Dolores Zimmie and husband, Joseph, of Dickson City; and several nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his wife Gerry, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Janus; nephew, Richard Srebro; and niece, Karen Zimmie.
Due to the current pandemic situation, funeral services will be private, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Memorial contributions, in Leonard's name, can be made to St. Adalbert's PNCC, 515 Mary St., Dickson City, PA 18519.
Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020