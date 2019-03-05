Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard W. Vinskofski Sr.. View Sign

Leonard W. Vinskofski Sr. of the Tripp Park section of Scranton passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lydia Palazzari Vinskofski. Together they had celebrated 63 years of marriage.



Born in 1934, he was the son of the late John and Stella Loyek Vinskofski. He attended grade school at William Penn #40, middle school at North Scranton Jr. High and high school at Scranton Technical High School.



Len was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was always devoted to his family and ready to help with whatever needed fixing or painting. His love of the game of golf and a long association with the Tripp Park Golf League filled much of his retired years, along with going to the casinos and traveling with his wife Lydia of 63 years of marriage, and caring for each other.



Leonard was a very competitive person who may not win, but gave it his best in everything he encountered. He was employed by the Sherwin Williams Paint Company for 37 years. Leonard started as a stock-keeper and advanced to retail sales clerk. From there, the advancements kept coming his way. Next he became dealer representative, painter representative and on to the chemical coatings specialized group. He attended Sherwin Williams School of Product Finishes and Application in Chicago, and received his certificate of specialist in chemical coatings. He helped develop many products to be sold to industry. He was then asked to take the position of Scranton store manager, which he accepted and held for many years. Due to ill health, he turned down the promotion of either district manager or regional chemical coating sales manager. He finished his career as senior chemical coating representative. He won many sales contests and awards. He placed third in national sales contests, and other awards included trips to Mexico, and a master's club watch and ring for sales excellence. Len believed that God opened many doors for him, and also that his customers were not only customers, but became friends. He feels that none of this would be possible if not for his wife of 63 years, who chose to be a stay at home mom and then filled in as his secretary doing filing and correspondence.



In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Leonard Vinskofski Jr.; a daughter, Karen Spindler and husband, George, and grandchildren, Danielle Vinskofski, Jacob Spindler and Julia Spindler; and a sister, Lillian Bellucci.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Keith Vinskofski; sister, Elizabeth Emiliani; sister, Arlene Gursky; and brother, John Vinskofski Jr.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.



Friends and family may pay their respects Friday morning in the church from 10 until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donor's choice.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Leonard W. Vinskofski Sr. of the Tripp Park section of Scranton passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lydia Palazzari Vinskofski. Together they had celebrated 63 years of marriage.Born in 1934, he was the son of the late John and Stella Loyek Vinskofski. He attended grade school at William Penn #40, middle school at North Scranton Jr. High and high school at Scranton Technical High School.Len was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was always devoted to his family and ready to help with whatever needed fixing or painting. His love of the game of golf and a long association with the Tripp Park Golf League filled much of his retired years, along with going to the casinos and traveling with his wife Lydia of 63 years of marriage, and caring for each other.Leonard was a very competitive person who may not win, but gave it his best in everything he encountered. He was employed by the Sherwin Williams Paint Company for 37 years. Leonard started as a stock-keeper and advanced to retail sales clerk. From there, the advancements kept coming his way. Next he became dealer representative, painter representative and on to the chemical coatings specialized group. He attended Sherwin Williams School of Product Finishes and Application in Chicago, and received his certificate of specialist in chemical coatings. He helped develop many products to be sold to industry. He was then asked to take the position of Scranton store manager, which he accepted and held for many years. Due to ill health, he turned down the promotion of either district manager or regional chemical coating sales manager. He finished his career as senior chemical coating representative. He won many sales contests and awards. He placed third in national sales contests, and other awards included trips to Mexico, and a master's club watch and ring for sales excellence. Len believed that God opened many doors for him, and also that his customers were not only customers, but became friends. He feels that none of this would be possible if not for his wife of 63 years, who chose to be a stay at home mom and then filled in as his secretary doing filing and correspondence.In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Leonard Vinskofski Jr.; a daughter, Karen Spindler and husband, George, and grandchildren, Danielle Vinskofski, Jacob Spindler and Julia Spindler; and a sister, Lillian Bellucci.He was also preceded in death by a son, Keith Vinskofski; sister, Elizabeth Emiliani; sister, Arlene Gursky; and brother, John Vinskofski Jr.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.Friends and family may pay their respects Friday morning in the church from 10 until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donor's choice.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 344-6512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close