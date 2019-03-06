Funeral services have been scheduled for Leonard W. Vinskofski Sr. of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, who passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday morning in the church from 10 until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
