Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Leroy P. Spadine, 82, of Nicholson, died Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Born in Springville Twp. on June 3, 1936, to the late Frank and Rose Corridoni Spadine, he owned a dairy farm, a construction company, and built and operated the Maplewood Bowling alley for 35 years. Leroy enjoyed guiding hunts out in the west, but he really enjoyed doing guided hunts for kids. His passions were his family, hunting and coaching. He was a father and mentor to many.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Wickizer Spadine; four children and their spouses, Jeff and Brenda Spadine, Kelley Holt, Michael and Jennifer Spadine, John and Carla Gillispie; nine grandchildren, Patrick, Danielle, Jessica, Robin, Anna, Genova, Celia, Kyle and Abby; nine great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Leon Allen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Timmons; and two brothers, Eugene and Frank Spadine.



A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, with Chaplain Jay McCracken of the West Nicholson United Methodist Church officiating.



A visitation will be held Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, Lathrop Twp.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Leroy's memory can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; or the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Leroy P. Spadine, 82, of Nicholson, died Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.Born in Springville Twp. on June 3, 1936, to the late Frank and Rose Corridoni Spadine, he owned a dairy farm, a construction company, and built and operated the Maplewood Bowling alley for 35 years. Leroy enjoyed guiding hunts out in the west, but he really enjoyed doing guided hunts for kids. His passions were his family, hunting and coaching. He was a father and mentor to many.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Wickizer Spadine; four children and their spouses, Jeff and Brenda Spadine, Kelley Holt, Michael and Jennifer Spadine, John and Carla Gillispie; nine grandchildren, Patrick, Danielle, Jessica, Robin, Anna, Genova, Celia, Kyle and Abby; nine great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Leon Allen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Timmons; and two brothers, Eugene and Frank Spadine.A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, with Chaplain Jay McCracken of the West Nicholson United Methodist Church officiating.A visitation will be held Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, Lathrop Twp.In lieu of flowers, donations in Leroy's memory can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; or the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Funeral Home Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose

232 South Main St.

Montrose , PA 18801

(570) 278-2750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close