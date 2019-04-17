Leroy P. Spadine, 82, of Nicholson, died Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Born in Springville Twp. on June 3, 1936, to the late Frank and Rose Corridoni Spadine, he owned a dairy farm, a construction company, and built and operated the Maplewood Bowling alley for 35 years. Leroy enjoyed guiding hunts out in the west, but he really enjoyed doing guided hunts for kids. His passions were his family, hunting and coaching. He was a father and mentor to many.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Wickizer Spadine; four children and their spouses, Jeff and Brenda Spadine, Kelley Holt, Michael and Jennifer Spadine, John and Carla Gillispie; nine grandchildren, Patrick, Danielle, Jessica, Robin, Anna, Genova, Celia, Kyle and Abby; nine great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Leon Allen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Timmons; and two brothers, Eugene and Frank Spadine.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, with Chaplain Jay McCracken of the West Nicholson United Methodist Church officiating.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, Lathrop Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Leroy's memory can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; or the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2019