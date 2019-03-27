Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Joan Matatics. View Sign

Leslie Joan Matatics of Scranton, Pa., died peacefully at home early Sunday afternoon, March 24, at the age of 55, after a yearlong battle with cancer.



Born June 5, 1963, in Ravenna, Ohio, Leslie grew up in Wichita, Kan., where in 1982 she met her future husband, Gerald Christian "Gerry" Matatics. They were married in Wichita on May 29, 1983, the one-year anniversary of their first date.



Leslie, her husband, and their rapidly growing family subsequently moved to Harrisburg, Pa., Philadelphia, Chester, Pa., Front Royal, Va., San Diego, Calif., Nashville, Tenn., and came to Scranton in 1996. In the course of their journeys, both geographical and theological, they enthusiastically converted from Protestantism to traditional Catholicism at Easter of 1986.



Leslie is survived by her husband and their nine children, Daniel Christian (35) and his wife, Brianna; Christina Danielle (33); Stephen John (31) and his wife, Rachel and their daughter, Philomena; Michael St. George (29), Peter John (27), Maria Athanasia (26), Angelica Rose (23), Anastasia Grace (21) and Alexander Augustine (15). They also had a 10th child, Felicity Anne, who died the day she was born, March 16, 2000. More grandchildren are on the way from her two married sons and their spouses.



A dynamic and caring person with a great sense of humor, Leslie was a devoted wife, homeschooling mother, grandmother and animal lover. She enjoyed homemaking, gardening, cooking, reading widely (but especially the Bible and the lives of the saints), collecting and selling vintage children's books, and daily praying the rosary, novenas and other Catholic devotions. She was active in the local community, including parish events and area libraries, enjoyed keeping fit by working out 5-6 times a week at the Greater Scranton YMCA, and volunteered her time as a coach for Dunmore-Green Ridge Soccer.



Leslie is also survived by her parents, Dr. Randall B. Haydon and Priscilla Haydon; her older sisters, Sally Dawson and Laurel Parham; and her older brother, Douglas Haydon.



A viewing will be held Thursday, March 28, 5 to 7 p.m., at Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, immediately followed by a memorial service there at 7 p.m. with remarks and prayers. A burial service will be held the following afternoon, Friday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton, with a short procession to the nearby gravesite following.



In lieu of flowers, donations to help defray funeral expenses may be made by check payable to "Gerry Matatics" and mailed to P.O. Box 569, Dunmore, PA 18512, or by PayPal paid to



