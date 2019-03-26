Lester F. Rogers, 92, of Jessup, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening. He was the son of the late Stanley and Anna Misko Rogers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Vera Giombetti Rogers.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester F. Rogers.
Les was a WWII United States Marine Corps veteran. He then worked as an appliance repairman alongside his brother at Ray Rogers TV and Appliances, Peckville.
Les loved flying and reveled in his tall tales. He also found great joy entertaining his grandchildren, their friends, and more recently his great-grandchildren, at his backyard pool.
He is survived by his son, Nello (Kay), Plant City, Fla.; and his daughter, Barbara Coyne, Peckville. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Stephanie Nicholson (Dr. Thomas Pittz), Tampa, Fla.; Jason Rogers (Lynn), Tampa; Lauryn Cottman (Gunnery Sgt. Aron, (ret.), Ashburn, Va.; Jonathan Lester Coyne, Jessup; and Dr. Alissa Coyne, Elkins Park. He is also survived by his five great-grandchildren, Kailyn and Ally Rogers, and Ethan, Jackson and Katherine Cottman; and by his close family, Jacqueline Coyne, Scranton; and Ruth Kozar (Jeff), Centre Hall; sister-in-law, Claire Rogers, Eynon.
He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Joan and Judy; his son-in-law, Marty Coyne; his siblings, Frances Zankowsky, Tillie Rusalavitch, Collette Carrol, Stella Rogers, Judge Harold Rogers, Stanley Rogers and Raymond Rogers.
A blessing service will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Entombment with military honors will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday morning from 9 until service time in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nadine Cenci Marchegiani Foundation, 919 Martin Drive, Jessup, PA 18434; and/or to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2019