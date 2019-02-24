Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis deWitt Davis. View Sign

Lewis deWitt Davis, 90, Scranton, died Thursday evening at home. His wife is Natalie J. McCloe Davis. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Betty Vaughn Davis, who died in 2004.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Willard deWitt and Carolyn Miller Davis, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. He earned an associate degree in culinary arts from Keystone College, La Plume, before entering the United States



He later was a demonstration chef for the Toledo Ohio Blade newspaper, specializing in early American cooking, which included a lot of travel and many television appearances. Before retiring, he was employed by Marywood University as a culinary arts teacher. He was a member of Sons of the American Revolution; Sons & Daughters of Pilgrims Society; Baronial Order of the Magna Carter; Society of Americans of Royal Descent; Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Mass.; Order of Crown of Charlemagne; the Scranton Club; and the Century Club.



Lew was proud of his heritage, his service to his country and his accomplishments as a culinary arts teacher and chef. He will be fondly remembered as a loving funny and stubborn husband who will be greatly missed by his wife, Natalie; his only and dearest sister, Shirley; his beloved beagle, Eros; and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Also surviving are his sister, Shirley Watson, Rhode Island; two nephews, Jeff Watson and wife, Christine, Rhode Island; Neil Watson and wife, Judy, New Jersey; two great-nephews, Tucker and Matthew Watson, Rhode Island; and a great-niece, Cleo Watson, New Jersey.



He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William Watson.



The family would like to thank Traditional Hospice, Dunmore, especially Debra, Mary and Mickelene, for the loving and compassionate care they provided, not only for Lew, but for them as well.



A memorial service will be held later in the spring at a time to be announced.



Arrangements are by the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, Peckville.





