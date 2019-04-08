Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Libby Barna. View Sign

Libby Barna, 89, of Jermyn, died Sunday at home. She was the wife of Stephen Barna Sr. They were married for 68 years.



Born in Jermyn on Oct. 12, 1929, daughter of the late George and Catherine Pelacek Nemitz, she was a graduate of Jermyn High School class of 1948. She was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield. She loved cooking, baking and taking care of her home. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



The family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Dodge and Louann, Amy and Beth from PHHC Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Libby.



Also surviving are five children, Stephen Barna Jr., Fell Twp.; Ellen, Robert and Alan Barna; and Sandra Newcomb and her husband, Phil, all of Jermyn; a grandson, Shane McGarr, Jessup; a granddaughter, Martina Barna, Archbald; a brother, Walter Nemitz, Wayne, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Michael, John and Victor; and sisters, Anna, Julia, Barbara and Mildred.



Requiem services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield.



Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield. Parastas will be Tuesday at 5:15. Transfer of the body to church at 8 p.m.

Libby Barna, 89, of Jermyn, died Sunday at home. She was the wife of Stephen Barna Sr. They were married for 68 years.Born in Jermyn on Oct. 12, 1929, daughter of the late George and Catherine Pelacek Nemitz, she was a graduate of Jermyn High School class of 1948. She was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield. She loved cooking, baking and taking care of her home. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.The family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Dodge and Louann, Amy and Beth from PHHC Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Libby.Also surviving are five children, Stephen Barna Jr., Fell Twp.; Ellen, Robert and Alan Barna; and Sandra Newcomb and her husband, Phil, all of Jermyn; a grandson, Shane McGarr, Jessup; a granddaughter, Martina Barna, Archbald; a brother, Walter Nemitz, Wayne, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by brothers, Michael, John and Victor; and sisters, Anna, Julia, Barbara and Mildred.Requiem services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield.Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield. Parastas will be Tuesday at 5:15. Transfer of the body to church at 8 p.m. Funeral Home Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home

901 Lackawanna Ave

Mayfield , PA 18433

(570) 876-1420 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close