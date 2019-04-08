Libby Barna, 89, of Jermyn, died Sunday at home. She was the wife of Stephen Barna Sr. They were married for 68 years.
Born in Jermyn on Oct. 12, 1929, daughter of the late George and Catherine Pelacek Nemitz, she was a graduate of Jermyn High School class of 1948. She was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield. She loved cooking, baking and taking care of her home. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Dodge and Louann, Amy and Beth from PHHC Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Libby.
Also surviving are five children, Stephen Barna Jr., Fell Twp.; Ellen, Robert and Alan Barna; and Sandra Newcomb and her husband, Phil, all of Jermyn; a grandson, Shane McGarr, Jessup; a granddaughter, Martina Barna, Archbald; a brother, Walter Nemitz, Wayne, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Michael, John and Victor; and sisters, Anna, Julia, Barbara and Mildred.
Requiem services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield.
Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield. Parastas will be Tuesday at 5:15. Transfer of the body to church at 8 p.m.
Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2019