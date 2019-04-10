Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LIBBY BARNA. View Sign





BARTLEY, MARY LOU, Scran­ton, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.



CALJEAN, MARY, Mayfield, Tues­day, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn. Mass, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Pallbearers: Anthony III and Joseph Caljean, Joseph Carra, Brian Sledzinski, Jerry and Edward Unovitch. Interment, Valley View Cemetery.



CHUFF, PETER D., Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, ser­vi­ces, 10, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Tay­lor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leas­ure, pastor. Interment with military honors, parish cemetery. Contributions: St. George's Church. Condolences:



DeSANTO, NICHOLAS A., Jer­myn, today, Mass, 9:30, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Arrangements: Batten­berg Funeral Home, 363 Wash­ing­ton Ave., Jermyn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



EVANS, RICHARD JOHN, Scran­ton, Friday, 10 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor, St. Rose and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches, Carbondale. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Visitation, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Jude Chil­dren's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Go Jen Go Foundation, Charlotte, N.C.



FOLEY, PAULINE E., Madison Twp., visitation, today, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Graveside services and interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Condolences: funeral home website.



GERMANO, SUZANNE COS­TAN­ZO, New Jersey, formerly of Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Visi­ta­tion, 8:30, church. Contribu­tions:



GRIFFIN, MARGARET J. "PEG­GY," Carbondale, today, 10 a.m., Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Car­bondale. Interment, Canaan Cor­ners Cemetery, Waymart. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



KARWOSKI, ANTHONY S. "TONY" "TK," Dunmore, Mass, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Calling hours, 8:30 to service, church. Contri­bu­tions: Griffin Pond Animal Shel­ter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., 18411. Arrange­ments: Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., Dun­­more. Condolences: Dun­moreFuneralHome.com.



KOPCHO, PAUL, Duryea, Thurs­day, 10 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Office of Christian Burial, 10:30, St. Michael's Byzantine Cath­olic Church, Pittston. View­ing, today, 6 to 8 p.m.



KRESGE, ROBERT (BOB), Scran­ton, Thursday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Call­ing hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



LABOLT, CAROL LEE, Scranton, Thursday, 1 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: funeral home website.



LONERGAN, PHILIP EDWARD, Dallas, Mass, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Calling hours, Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30, church. Interment, private. Dona­tions: St. Francis of Assisi Kit­chen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



LUCAS, M. JAYNE, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, by the Rev. Rick Malloy, S.J. No calling hours at the church. Calling hours, Thurs­day, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., University of Scranton's Madonna Della Stra­da Chapel, Monroe Avenue, and Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Cre­m­atory Inc., Mahanoy City. Inter­ment, St. Canicus Cemetery Mah­anoy City. Donations: St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901; or the University of Scranton, c/o University Advance­­ment, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolen­ces:



NEUGEBAUER, STEFANIE, Mil­ford, formerly of Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Mil­ford. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's RC Church, Milford. Dona­tions: Humane Society of Pike County (



SLUSSAR, JOSEPH F., Green­wood section of Moosic, Tuesday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Den­nis Slussar, nephew; Zane Rekin, Thomas Jagoda, Matt Kurtz and John Kirn. Interment with military honors by the United States Army, Dickson City Honor Guard and the AMVETS Honor Guard, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moosic.



STURCHIO, JUDITH ANNE, Lock Haven, formerly of Scranton, Thursday, Louis M. Margotta Fune­ral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Bles­sed Sacrament Parish, Throop. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Rosary, 4:30. Contribu­tions: Christopher Sturchio Mem­orial Scholarship at Penn State Wor­thington, Scranton. Condo­len­ces:



TOWNSEND, THERESA M. (ZALEWSKI), Freeland, viewing, Monday, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Mass, St. Mary's Visitation, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick J. Pratico. Pallbearers: Christopher Maren­cin, Kyle and Justin Zalewski, and Theodore Pollack, nephews; Tim Townsend, brother-in-law; and Justin Galade. Interment, private.



WOOLSEY, GRACE MIRIAM (MIM), formerly of Nicholson, memorial service, later date. Donations: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

