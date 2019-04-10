|
BARNA, LIBBY, Jermyn, Requiem service, today, 10 a.m., St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield. Arrangements: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
BARTLEY, MARY LOU, Scranton, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
CALJEAN, MARY, Mayfield, Tuesday, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn. Mass, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Pallbearers: Anthony III and Joseph Caljean, Joseph Carra, Brian Sledzinski, Jerry and Edward Unovitch. Interment, Valley View Cemetery.
CHUFF, PETER D., Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, services, 10, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment with military honors, parish cemetery. Contributions: St. George's Church. Condolences: semiancares.com.
DeSANTO, NICHOLAS A., Jermyn, today, Mass, 9:30, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Arrangements: Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
EVANS, RICHARD JOHN, Scranton, Friday, 10 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor, St. Rose and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches, Carbondale. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Go Jen Go Foundation, Charlotte, N.C.
FOLEY, PAULINE E., Madison Twp., visitation, today, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Graveside services and interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Condolences: funeral home website.
GERMANO, SUZANNE COSTANZO, New Jersey, formerly of Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Visitation, 8:30, church. Contributions: curepsp.org or samaritannj.org.
GRIFFIN, MARGARET J. "PEGGY," Carbondale, today, 10 a.m., Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart. Condolences: funeral home website.
KARWOSKI, ANTHONY S. "TONY" "TK," Dunmore, Mass, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Calling hours, 8:30 to service, church. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., 18411. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
KOPCHO, PAUL, Duryea, Thursday, 10 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Office of Christian Burial, 10:30, St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston. Viewing, today, 6 to 8 p.m.
KRESGE, ROBERT (BOB), Scranton, Thursday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.
LABOLT, CAROL LEE, Scranton, Thursday, 1 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: funeral home website.
LONERGAN, PHILIP EDWARD, Dallas, Mass, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Calling hours, Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30, church. Interment, private. Donations: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.
LUCAS, M. JAYNE, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, by the Rev. Rick Malloy, S.J. No calling hours at the church. Calling hours, Thursday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., University of Scranton's Madonna Della Strada Chapel, Monroe Avenue, and Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment, St. Canicus Cemetery Mahanoy City. Donations: St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901; or the University of Scranton, c/o University Advancement, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences: truskowskyfuneralhome.com.
NEUGEBAUER, STEFANIE, Milford, formerly of Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's RC Church, Milford. Donations: Humane Society of Pike County (www.pikecountyhumanesociety.org) or on behalf of Stefanie Neugebauer.
SLUSSAR, JOSEPH F., Greenwood section of Moosic, Tuesday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Dennis Slussar, nephew; Zane Rekin, Thomas Jagoda, Matt Kurtz and John Kirn. Interment with military honors by the United States Army, Dickson City Honor Guard and the AMVETS Honor Guard, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moosic.
STURCHIO, JUDITH ANNE, Lock Haven, formerly of Scranton, Thursday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Rosary, 4:30. Contributions: Christopher Sturchio Memorial Scholarship at Penn State Worthington, Scranton. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
TOWNSEND, THERESA M. (ZALEWSKI), Freeland, viewing, Monday, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Mass, St. Mary's Visitation, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick J. Pratico. Pallbearers: Christopher Marencin, Kyle and Justin Zalewski, and Theodore Pollack, nephews; Tim Townsend, brother-in-law; and Justin Galade. Interment, private.
WOOLSEY, GRACE MIRIAM (MIM), formerly of Nicholson, memorial service, later date. Donations: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
