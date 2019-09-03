|
Libby Maletich, 88, passed away peacefully, Aug. 31, 2019. During these past few months of declining health, she was surrounded by the ongoing love and care of her family, which always brought a smile to her beautiful face!
Libby was born in the tiny rural town of Mayfield, Pa., to Alex and Mary Nakonechny, little sister to Basil, Stanley, Xenia and Gloria. She married her high school sweetheart and lifetime love, Nicholas Maletich, in October of 1951. They were married nearly 68 amazing years. It was truly love at first sight for Nick (age 14) spotting Libby waving into the crowd during a hometown parade. An old-fashioned love story, with for the most part, a fabulous happily ever after!
The couple settled in New Jersey where they raised three children, two boys and a girl, Glenn, Gregg and Alexis. According to this trio, their Mom was the best ever! Throughout childhood and even adult lives, she supported their every interest, filled life with simple adventures and was their biggest cheerleader. Libby was a dedicated mother, treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.
In retirement, Libby and Nick enjoyed winters on the gulf coast of Florida and became "snowbirds" in the city of Naples. Warm sunshine and sandy beaches ... nice!
Living a life rooted in faith paved a path of strength, commitment, love and happiness. As a lifetime member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Church in Mayfield and part-time parishioner of St. Demetrius Church in Naples, Fla., Libby found joy with her church families, from north to south.
Libby loved to help others, always hands-on, a true "worker bee." Whether cooking, sewing, or doing needlework, her hands were never idle, and all for the benefit of others. Throughout her life, she was involved in countless charitable causes and her participation had a positive impact for so many ... more than we will ever really know. She was an angel on earth to her friends, family and beyond.
Libby is survived by her adoring husband, Nicholas; son, Glenn; son, Gregg and wife, Lauren; daughter, Alexis and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Stacey and husband, Phil; Megan and husband, Colin; plus great-grandson, Dillon; and her many nephews and nieces. Also, her affectionate canine granddog, Grace. All of these she loved and in doing so touched their lives in a wondrous way.
Coming full circle, family will celebrate this wonderful life at St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, Pa., on Thursday morning, Sept. 5, between 9 and 11 a.m., with the funeral immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 706 Hill St., Mayfield, PA 18433. Please indicate in memory of Libby Maletich.
Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home, 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield, PA 18433.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 3, 2019