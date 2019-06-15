|
Lillian A. Auriemma, 79, Scranton, died Wednesday at home.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Mattes Roque, she was a graduate of North Scranton Junior High School and was a member of St. Patrick's Parish, Scranton. Before retirement, she worked in housekeeping at Mercy Hospital.
She is survived by her son, Edward J., Dunmore; a daughter, Christine Salerno, Scranton; sisters, Marion Stepanavitch, Scranton; Josephine Soprano, Old Forge; Eleanor, Mechanicsburg; a brother, Joseph Roque, Virginia; grandchildren, Mariah and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren, Jared Pazanski, Kinsley Auriemma and Noah Seymour; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sons, Anthony Marcheona and Nicholas Marcheona; a sister, Catherine "Tina" Cherundo; and a brother, Thomas Roque.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment to be held in Cathedral Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2019