Lillian A. Banicky of Jessup died Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. Her husband of 60 years is John Banicky. Both born on March 2, 1935, they were meant to be together and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary Oct. 11.
Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Susan Kundrat Popiwchak. A graduate of Olyphant High School, she proudly served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Dunmore Naval Reserve. She was employed by Barbizon of Jessup, and later as custodian at Holy Ghost School, Jessup.
Lillian enjoyed sports and played softball in the Barbizon League. She liked bowling and introduced her children to the sport at a young age, volunteering her time as a bowling scorekeeper with the GCU children's bowling league at Prorock Lanes, Dickson City. In 1960, she was unofficially the first gym teacher for her children at their school. Always giving her time, she would volunteer at Holy Ghost School as a lunch lady and librarian. Devoted to her faith, she also volunteered at Holy Ghost Church making pierogies and working at the bingo every Friday night. She enjoyed quilting, both for the church and as a personal hobby.
Also surviving are daughters, Susan (Mike Kato) and Sarah Banicky, both of Jessup; sons, John and wife, Melany, North Carolina; and Daniel Banicky, Jessup; sister, Louise Marciano, Florida; brother, Stephen Popiwchak, Peckville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Leonard, who died in infancy.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Childs and Scranton DaVita centers and at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehab. They would also like to thank doctors Brundage, Liptock, Manahan, Rao, Smeraldi and Stivala.
The funeral will be Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with a Panachida service held at 9. Divine Liturgy will follow at 9:30 in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 20, 2019