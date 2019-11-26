Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Lillian A. Mahn Howard

Lillian A. Mahn Howard Obituary
Lillian A. Mahn Howard, 77, of Vandling, died Saturday at home.

Daughter of the late Lillian Scheland and Charles Mahn, she was a homemaker.

Surviving are four children, James Clark, Donald Clark, Tabatha Rettberg and Kimberly Morrison; three siblings, Jean Mitchell, Ruthann Mahn and Danny Mahn; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Clark; a great-grandchild, Gage Anthony Wells; and a son-in-law, Karl Rettberg.

The funeral will be Wednesday with services at 1 p.m. in the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Friends may call Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019
