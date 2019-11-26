|
Lillian A. Mahn Howard, 77, of Vandling, died Saturday at home.
Daughter of the late Lillian Scheland and Charles Mahn, she was a homemaker.
Surviving are four children, James Clark, Donald Clark, Tabatha Rettberg and Kimberly Morrison; three siblings, Jean Mitchell, Ruthann Mahn and Danny Mahn; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Clark; a great-grandchild, Gage Anthony Wells; and a son-in-law, Karl Rettberg.
The funeral will be Wednesday with services at 1 p.m. in the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Friends may call Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019