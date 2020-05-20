|
|
Lillian A. Zulick, 89, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at the Carbondale Nursing Home. She was the widow of Andrew Zulick Sr., who died in 1994.
Born in Pleasant Mount, daughter of the late Michael and Beatrice Myers Griffin, Lillian was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She worked in the garment industry; one of her last employers was L & G Pants, Archbald.
Lillian was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Greek Catholic Church, Simpson.
She was preceded in death by two children, Andrew Zulick Jr. and Julie Zulick; a brother, Joseph Griffin; and a sister, Margaret Fong.
A graveside service will be held by the Rev. Myron Myronyuk at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020