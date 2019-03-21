Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian C. Antognoli. View Sign

Lillian C. Antognoli, 100, Peckville, died Tuesday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the wife of the late Dr. Anthony F. Antognoli.



Born in Eynon, daughter of the late Francesco and Annunziata Andreoli Carpineti, she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, and past president of its Altar Rosary Society and attended Eynon and Greenfield Twp. schools.



Lillian was involved in many various community organizations.



Lillian's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart home health care and also the inpatient unit.



Surviving are two sons, Dr. William, Peckville; and Dr. John, Ed.D. and wife, Barbara, Clarks Summit; a granddaughter, Sara Lochner and husband, Ben; and a great-grandson, Chase Lochner; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Americus, Allen, Sebastian, Alfred and Leo; and sisters, Mary Coccia, Irene Carpineti, Jennie White, Vivian Dombroski and Gloria Snyder.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Montdale.



Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:30 until time of Mass.



Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

