Lillian C. Mannina, 72, died Monday afternoon at UHS Wilson Medical Center, after a courageous battle.
The family will receive friends at Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, 25 Susquehanna Ave., Hallstead, PA 18822, on Sept. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. Inurnment will be made in Lakeview Cemetery.
Lillian was born on Oct. 7, 1946. Daughter of the late Robert and Agnes Cafarella, Lillian was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Cafarella; and a sister-in-law, Gail Mannina. Lillian is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Vito; her dog, who was by her side every day, Koda; her oldest daughter, Laura and Ronald Bichler; her only son, Christopher and Roberta Mannina; youngest daughter, Leigh and Justin Abromavage; her eight loving grandchildren, whom she adored, Christian, Ian, Jasmine, Lillian, Gianna, Kendal, Natalia and Julian; her brother, David and Mary Cafarella; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cynthia Cafarella, Louis and Joanne Mannina, and Domenick and Mary Mannina; and several nieces and nephews.
Lillian was beautiful, inside and out. Her smile lit up the room and her voice could calm even the most upset child. Lillian spent her most important years raising her children and making her home one where everyone was welcomed. She allowed her children to keep numerous pets, including horses, kittens, dogs and other small pets. She taught her children to love and care for others, as well as their pets. She taught her family how to love fiercely and unconditionally. One could not ask for a more caring, understanding and supportive mother or wife. Lillian not only cared for her own children but took care of their friends, her husband and own mother toward the end of her life. After her children had grown, she went back into the workforce, once again taking care of others, at a local childcare center, where she took care of babies. Lillian was loved by all. She lives on through all whose lives she touched, through the traits we learned from her. She will be deeply missed by all, especially her husband, children and grandchildren.
The Mannina family would like to express special gratitude for all who crossed their paths during this sudden journey: the staff at UHS Wilson, especially the nurses on South Tower 5, Jennifer Lake, N.P., who was there for the family every step of the way, Betty Whitney, who made every day at home easier, and the staff of Abington Manor, as well as everyone else who supported the family and made Lillian's days easier throughout this time.
Please donate to your local ASPCA in Lillian's name. She loved her animals almost as much as she loved her family.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019