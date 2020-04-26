|
Lillian Dushney, 80, of Olyphant, passed on Thursday at home following an illness. Her husband, William Dushney Jr., passed in October of 2015. They were married for 51 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Martha Dixon. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School and Germantown Dispensary and Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia. She continued her studies at the University of Pennsylvania in chemistry and psychology, along with other studies. She began her career in Hahnemann Hospital, now Geisinger CMC, as an operating room RN. She worked for many years with the Visiting Nurses Association and retired from the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center. Her compassion for others never wavered, both professionally and privately. She was the cornerstone of her family and led with dignity and grace. She was genuine, quick-witted, incredibly intelligent and headstrong all wrapped around a wonderful sense of humor - her presence will be forever felt.
Surviving are her children, a son, William Dushney and companion, Dawn Johnson, Peckville; a daughter, Nicole Dushney and husband, Marc Louth, Olyphant; her grandchildren, Sable and Gabrielle, both of Peckville; a sister, Betty Lou Mulherin, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Dixon; and a sister, Martha Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, should anyone like to donate, Lillian's favorite charities are the Salvation Army and .
Due to current social guidelines and concern for community health, the funeral will be private. Interment will take place at Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020