Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Lillian J. Guarino Obituary

Lillian J. Guarino, 90, of Browndale, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Skubic, in 1991; and her second husband, John Guarino, in 2003.

Born in Forest City, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Kozlowski Petokas, she was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. She was a graduate of Forest City High School. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in several Forest City area garment factories. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and the American-Slovenian Heritage Club. She was also a member of the Forest City Area Senior Citizens.

Surviving are a son, John Skubic and wife, Debi, Tulalip, Wash.; a daughter, Joann Trusky, Honeybrook; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jessie Trusky; five brothers, Joseph, Daniel, Augustus, Peter and Vincent Petokas; and five sisters, Theresa Arab, Martha Peterson, Mary Zoldak Evans, Ann Zoldak Stocker and Florence Kershner.

Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City.

Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


