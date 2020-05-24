|
|
Lillian Katherine Boos, 82, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, from COVID-19.
Lillian celebrated 60 years of marriage to her husband, John P. Boos, on May 14. Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Carolyn L. Chewey, wife of Michael Chewey, of Harveys Lake; her son, David J. Boos of Scranton; and her sister, Nancy Ann Pryor of Scranton. She also leaves several nieces and nephews with whom she had a close relationship.
The family would like to make special mention of Mark Williamson, who has been like a son to Lillian in recent years, along with her caring friends, Elaine Calderone, Melissa Conway, Anne Marie Coyne, Patty Hart and Mike Musewicz.
Lillian was the daughter of Benjamin F. Pryor, who died in 1980, and Leah S. Pryor, who died in 1999. She was also predeceased by a brother, Benjamin F. Pryor Jr., in 1936.
Lillian graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1955 and went on to study nursing at Mansfield State Teachers College and Hahnemann Hospital of Scranton, where she earned her RN in 1958. She began her nursing career as a public health nurse with the Visiting Nurses Association. She went on to work in the operating room at Moses Taylor Hospital, later choosing to become charge nurse at Mountain Rest Nursing Home. She retired from Allied Services in 1996. Lillian was a lifelong member of the Pennsylvania Nurses Association. She also sang with the Scrantonettes for many years. She is a member of the Court Street United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date when it is safe for friends and family to get together to celebrate her beautiful, generous life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020