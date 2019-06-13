|
Lillian Kramer, 91, South Scranton, died Monday at home. She was the widow of Merlyn E. Kramer, who died on Aug. 29, 2001.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J., the daughter of the late Howard and Margaret Decker Myers, she was educated in New Jersey schools.
Surviving are son, Paul Kramer and wife, Debbie; daughters, Susan Garrity and husband, Glen; and Valera Davis and husband, Gary Stubbs, all of Scranton; four grandsons; two granddaughters; two great-grandsons.
Funeral services in Hickory Street Presbyterian Church, Scranton, and interment in Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore, will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral and onsite cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019