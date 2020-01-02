|
|
Lillian Loretta Krupka, a longtime resident of Scranton, Pa., died peacefully at the age of 97 on Dec. 29 in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she resided near her family. Lillian, born in Scranton, was the daughter of the late Julius and Domicella Bokun Yanosh.
She graduated from Scranton Central High School, class of 1941. She was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish and also a lifelong member of the former St. Joseph's Lithuanian Church, where she was active in the Women's Guild. Lillian retired from Metropolitan Life Electronics Division in Clarks Summit, Pa., and also enjoyed her part-time sales positions thereafter. She shared her love of the opera and classical music with her family, and enjoyed recreational painting.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Kramer and husband, Sheridan; and Marion Reef and husband, Tom. She was blessed with three wonderful grandchildren, Kathy Hunt and her husband, Ashley; Elizabeth Smith and her husband, Benjamin; and William Kramer and his wife, Tricia. She also had five beautiful great-grandchildren, Abigail and Katelyn Hunt, Alexander and Sophia Smith, and Patrick Kramer. She also had a special love for her nephew, George Kevett; niece, Carol Barbour; and cousin, Marion Stepanavich.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Krupka; her son, Bernard Krupka Jr.; and her sisters, Monica Kevett and Sister Regina; and brothers, Joseph and Vitus Yanosh.
Family and friends will be received Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Pa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 322 William St., Scranton, followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Throop, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 322 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020