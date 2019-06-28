Lillian M. Doyle of Peckville, formerly Lillian M. Sershen of Archbald, died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. Her four children are William R. Doyle and husband, G. Dennis Wingard, Atlanta, Ga.; Bruce A. Doyle and wife, Sharon A. Doyle, Greenfield Twp.; Barry G. Doyle and wife, Lisa M. Doyle, Jermyn; and Saundra J. Murtland and husband, John E. Murtland Jr., Exton. She has five grandchildren, (the late) Kelli M. Doyle; Jenna M. Szymaszek and husband, Todd Szymaszek; April N. Doyle, Kyle J. Doyle and Tori M. Doyle; and a great-grandson, Braxton Kelli Szymaszek.



She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, William H. "Bill" Doyle; her mother, Rose Sershen; her father, Joseph Sershen; her elder sister, Anne Mustacchio; her elder brothers, Joseph Sershen and Leo Sershen; and her younger brother, Francis Sershen.



Born in Winton and raised in Riverside, Lil graduated from Archbald High School in 1948 and married Bill Doyle in September 1954. She was a longtime member of Blakely Baptist Church in Blakely, participating in many clubs and groups, and a 50-plus-year member of Eastern Star, Grace E. Barthold Chapter 216 in Olyphant, serving on committees and as the "cake lady" for many dinners.



Lil was a wonderful wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Thrifty and frugal, she worked tirelessly to create a beautiful home and good life for her husband and children. She made sure every birthday, graduation and holiday was extra special. Always ready with a sympathetic ear and an easy smile, Lil enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially for picnics, dinners and church outings. An avid football fan, she never missed a Penn State or Steelers game, and, a crossword pro, she never failed to solve a challenging puzzle.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Willowbrook Place in Clarks Summit for their excellent service and support.



The funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville, with services following at Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery in Montdale.



Relatives and friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Members of the Eastern Star will do their service at 6:30.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Blakely Baptist Church, 201 Main St., Blakely, PA 18447.

Published in Scranton Times on June 28, 2019