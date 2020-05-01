|
|
Lillian M. (Simoncic) Miluszusky, 92, of South Abington Twp., died Wednesday in Allied Skilled Nursing Facility. She was the wife of the late Bernard Peter Miluszusky, to whom she was married since Aug. 7, 1948. "Ben Milus" passed away in 1996.
Born June 12, 1927, in Richmondale, Lillian was the daughter of the late Anton and Marija (Zupancic) Simoncic.
Lillian was a graduate of Fell Twp. High School and worked for Garment Sewing Manufacturer where she was a supervisor. She was a parishioner of the Church of St. Gregory, member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, a member of Slovenian Heritage Club, South Abington Elementary School PTA and served South Abington Twp. as an election inspector.
Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, sewing, golfing, dancing and listening to polkas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Kondash for all of his years of outstanding care. They would also like to thank the staff at Allied Skilled Nursing for their compassion the last few years of Lillian's life.
Surviving are three daughters, Bernita Czerpak (John), of Lansdale; Christine Milus, of South Abington Twp.; and Marie Reese (TedJay), of Lake Worth, Fla.; one sisters, Sophie Urbas, of Forest City; grandchildren, Robert Keogh, Laura Keogh-Grayek, Brian, Timothy and Kyle Reese, and David Senior; great-grandchildren, ElizabethAnne Kress, Collin Keogh, Caiden, Zeke, Xander, Olivia and Hunter Reese; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Lillian was preceded in death by a daughter, Annette Senior; and brother, Bernard Simoncic; sisters, Mary Risboskin and Ann Grum; and grandson, Christopher Kress.
A graveside service will be held from St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City, to be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. by Deacon Robert P. Sheils Jr., with an interment immediately following. For those family members and friends attending, please maintain the recommended social distance of six feet and wear a mask to protect those with immunocompromised family members at home. If you feel ill, have a cough or fever, we ask that you do not attend.
A memorial Mass will be announced and held at a later date for all to attend.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Lillian's care has been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020