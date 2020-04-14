|
|
Lillian Marie Mackin, West Scranton, passed away Easter Sunday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center after an illness. She was the wife of Cletus T. Mackin, who died in 1998.
Born in Holyoke, Mass., on Feb. 2, 1934, Lillian was the daughter of the late Russell and Eleanor McLaughlin Montcalm. She attended Holyoke schools and was a United States Air Force veteran. During her service to our country, Lillian met her husband, who was also serving in the United States Air Force, and they were married in England. After their service to our country, they built their life together in Scranton where they raised five children. Lillian was a member of St. Ann Basilica, West Scranton.
Surviving are three children: her daughter, Mary Kim Courtright and husband, William, of Scranton; son, Michael Mackin, of Massachusetts; son, James and wife, Sandra, of Taylor; daughters-in-law, Ann Marie Mackin, of Dunmore; and Debbie Mackin, of Scranton; her grandchildren, attorney William Courtright and wife, Jennifer; Dr. Patrick Courtright and wife, Dr. Jenni Xu; Lindsey Jones and husband, Matthew; Cody Mackin; and Ashley Selige and husband, Stephen; Thomas Mackin; and Jennifer Joseph and husband, John; Kelsey Kiehlmeier and husband, Jake; and Paul James; and six great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Thomas C. Mackin, in 2002; and Paul J. Mackin, in 2014; and a brother, James Montcalm.
Due to the current health crisis, services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veteran Center Resident Activity Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family. please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020