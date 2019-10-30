|
|
Lillian Pearce, 74, of Scranton, died Monday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital, shortly after arrival. She is the widow of Eugene T. Pearce, who died Oct. 24, 2007.
Born Feb. 2, 1945, in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late James and Frances Moore Thompson. Lillian was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Community Medical Center School of Nursing in Scranton. She was employed as a registered nurse at CMC and was currently working at St. Joseph's Center in Scranton. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Lillian will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Borst and Deanna Peck and husband, Walter; four grandchildren, Kevin Borst, Mark Borst, Samantha Peck and Brandon Peck; and her brother, James Thompson and wife, Rita, of Fernandina, Florida.
Private funeral services will be Friday with the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson as officiating clergy. Interment and committal will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
There will be a public visitation Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019