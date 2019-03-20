Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian "Lilly" Reinecke. View Sign

Lillian "Lilly" Reinecke, 78, of Clifton Twp. (Big Bass Lake), died March 12 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She and her husband, Rolf Reinecke, were married for 44 years.



Born in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Jeanette Persky. Before retiring, Lilly worked in the offices of the New York City Health Department. She was a member of Congregation B'nai Harim in Pocono Pines.



Lilly liked sewing and quilting, was a member of Red Hat Society and enjoyed getting together with her friends at the Healthy Eaters Group in Gouldsboro. She loved all animals, but was especially fond of cats. Lilly had a wonderful, contagious smile that could light up any room.



She is also survived by her sister, Ruby Leffler and her husband, Jerry, Florida; a nephew and two nieces.



She was also preceded in death by her son, Leonard Malfricci.



The service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment will follow in Lehigh Cemetery, Gouldsboro.



Visitation will be held Friday from 10 until the time of the service at the funeral home. To share your fondest memories of Lilly, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

