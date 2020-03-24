Home

Lillian Skeba, 90, of Jessup, died Sunday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. She was the widow of John Skeba Sr.

Born and raised in Jessup, daughter of the late John and Mary Magats Berkanich, she was a graduate of Blakely High School and received an LPN in nursing. She was employed on the staff at Mercy Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup.

Also surviving are a daughter, Mary Ann DePasquale and husband, Tony, Bellefonte; a brother, Joseph Berkanich, Jessup, her caregiver; two grandchildren, Dominic DePasquale and wife, Amanda; and Mic­­hael DePasquale and wife, Cairsty; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by a son, John Skeba Jr.; and two daughters, Marietta Rodriguez and Nancy Christaldi.

Due to the current affairs in the world, the funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020
