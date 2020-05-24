|
Lillian (Price) Solsman, 97, of Franklin, Ind., passed away Wednesday at the Indiana Masonic Home at Compass Park in Franklin, Ind.
Born June 29, 1922, in Scranton, she was the daughter of William and Elnora Bryden Price. She married Ronald Solsman in 1940. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2006.
Prior to retirement, she was employed as a sales associate for Kmart in Scranton. She was a longtime member of the Providence Presbyterian Church in Scranton.
Surviving are her daughter, Joyce Liverett and husband, William, of Franklin, Ind.; grandsons, Ronald Livorno and wife, Laurel, of Madison, Ind.; and Scott Livorno and wife, Kim, of Franklin, Ind.; her granddaughter, Andria Hine of Indianapolis, Ind.; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted privately in Dunmore Cemetery.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020