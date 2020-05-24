Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Solsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Solsman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Solsman Obituary
Lillian (Price) Solsman, 97, of Franklin, Ind., passed away Wednesday at the Indiana Masonic Home at Compass Park in Franklin, Ind.

Born June 29, 1922, in Scranton, she was the daughter of William and Elnora Bryden Price. She married Ronald Solsman in 1940. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2006.

Prior to retirement, she was employed as a sales associate for Kmart in Scranton. She was a longtime member of the Providence Presbyterian Church in Scranton.

Surviving are her daughter, Joyce Liverett and husband, William, of Franklin, Ind.; grandsons, Ronald Livorno and wife, Laurel, of Madison, Ind.; and Scott Livorno and wife, Kim, of Franklin, Ind.; her granddaughter, Andria Hine of Indianapolis, Ind.; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted privately in Dunmore Cemetery.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow, Pa.

For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -