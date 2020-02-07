|
Lilliana Martin, 89, of Scranton, died Tuesday at Scranton Health Care Center. Her husband, Carlos Martin Sr., preceded her in death in 2016.
Born in Abruzzo, Italy, daughter of the late Vincent Singagliese and Maria Genova Singagliese, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and was a former member of St. Lucy's Church in Scranton. She was the former owner of the Olde Brook Inn in Roaring Brook Twp., and was a great cook who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are sons, Vincent and wife, Diana; Joe and wife, Allie, all of Madison Twp.; Carlos, Thornhurst; and Nicholas, Scranton; grandchildren, Leah Martin; Amanda Tufano and husband, Sean; Mareena Martin and Gino Martin; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Genova and Nazzareno Singagliese.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. Entombment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
The family will receive friends Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020