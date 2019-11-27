|
Linda A. Decker, 72, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after an illness.
Born Nov. 29, 1946, and raised in West Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Clarence B. and Helen E. Smithing Decker. A graduate of West Scranton High School before attending beauty school, she owned and operated the Linda Ann Decker Beauty Salon in West Scranton. While raising her children, she eventually enrolled at Lackawanna County Area Vocational-Tech School, where she became a licensed practical nurse upon graduation.
She then began a 24-year career in health care, serving as a nurse at Regional Hospital of Scranton, for the Sisters of IHM, at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and at Allied Services, before her retirement. Her tireless work ethic, especially while raising her children, will never be forgotten. She was a volunteer at several area organizations, including the South Scranton Senior Center.
Above all else came her family, and one of her greatest joys came in babysitting her grandchildren. Her legacy will be her selflessness as her kindness and caring nature always put others before herself. She will be missed.
She is survived by her loving children, Bonnie Hessmiller and husband, Michael, Scranton; and Russell Salzmann and wife, Karen, Dunmore; her adored grandchildren, Lindsey and Leslie Hessmiller, and Andrew and Dale Salzmann; siblings, C. Robert Decker and wife, Doris, Gouldsboro; John Decker and wife, Patricia, Moscow; Mark Decker and wife, Jane, Daleville; and Susan Decker, Scranton; her sister-in-law, Rachael Decker, Scranton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth and infant, Mary Lou Decker.
Her family wishes to acknowledge and thank Dr. Barry Kurtzer for his years of care, compassion and kindness.
A blessing service will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 3 p.m. until services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, 600 Baltimore Drive, #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019