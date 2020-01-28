Home

Linda A. Haden Obituary
Linda A. Haden, 59, of Henrico, Va., passed away Jan. 22 peacefully in her home.

Retired from Michaels and a loyal WOTM member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Association, Linda was a selfless and giving person to everyone she knew. Her family meant the world to her.

Linda is survived by her husband of 34 years, Otey; her brothers, Jack (Nancy) Williams and children, John, Eric and Tara; and William (Bill) Williams and daughters, Hailey, Abby and Emily; nephews and niece, Robert (Buddy), Michael (Erin) and Stephen (Renee) McNiff, and Katie (Anthony); and daughter, Kayleigh Landers.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Mildred (Jane) Williams; and sister, Susan (Robert) McNiff.

There will be a memorial service at Sandston Moose Lodge, 4505 Oakleys Lane, Richmond, VA 23231, on Feb. 1.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 28, 2020
