Services have been scheduled for Linda A. Jankowski (Sharr), 40, of Scranton, who died Feb. 26 at the Gardens of Wyoming Valley after an illness.
Blessing services will be Thursday at noon at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Chapel, West Scranton, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2019