Linda Bradley, 73, resident of Villa Manor Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado, previously of New Milford, Pennsylvania, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Born Oct. 4, 1946, in Binghamton, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late William Barry of Hallstead, Pa., and Marie Burton of Jackson, Pa. She enjoyed attending yard sales with her sister, Bonnie, and bowling during her younger years. Linda was best known for being a wonderful person and loving mother.
She was predeceased by both of her parents and her eldest son, Timothy Bradley of New Milford, Pa. She is survived by her four other children, Danny (Lorraine) Bradley of Hudson, Fla.; Michael (Beki Ehrie) Bradley of New Milford, Pa.; Justin (Rae) Bradley of Archbald, Pa.; and Heather (Raymond) Warriner of Montrose, Pa.; her grandchildren, Jordan Bradley, Rachael Bradley, Crystal Bradley, Jaylyn Thatcher, Jackson Bradley, Vivian Bradley and Baker Warriner. She also leaves behind her brothers and sisters, JoAnn Paccio of Hallstead, Pa.; Bonnie Sherwood of Hallstead, Pa.; William (Diane) Barry of Dickson, Tenn.; and John Barry; and several nieces and nephews.
Her children would like to thank the employees of Villa Manor Care Center for their dedicated, loyal care of Linda for nearly 30 years, and their aunt, Susan Bradley, for overseeing her care during that time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Milford, Pa., once travel is permitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020