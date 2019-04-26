Linda (Jackson) "Lin" Dennebaum, 68, of Dalton, died Wednesday in Tyler Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of James Dennebaum.



Born in Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro, Pa., on Oct. 31, 1950, Lin was the daughter of the late Howard Jackson and Evelyn Gibbs Jackson.



After moving from Wellsboro to Clarks Summit in 1963, she was educated in the Abington Heights schools. During her senior year, the family moved to Dalton and she graduated from Lackawanna Trail High School. Lin was raised in a devout Methodist family. She was employed as a store clerk at Parklane Hosiery, Viewmont Mall, for several years. Then she became co-owner of Bus Stop Hoagies in Clarks Summit. Lin later became the sole proprietor of the business and remained there for 17 years. While running the hoagie business, she was known as "Loverly Lin" by her friends and many loyal customers.



Lin's real passion was interior decorating and that, along with her love of 1950s memorabilia, was shown in her and her husband's home that they lovingly designed and built together over several years. It was their pride and joy as a home full of love and family.



In addition to her loving husband, Jim, Lin is survived by a brother, Russ and wife, Karen, Lake Winola; two stepchildren, four stepgrandchildren and one great-stepgrandson; and several nieces and nephews.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Evelyn Jackson; a sister, Ruth Norton, Scranton; and two brothers, Howard, Plano, Texas; and Donald, Taylor, Pa.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, and Monday from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at Lake Winola United Methodist Church, Maple Drive, Lake Winola, PA 18625. A funeral service will be Monday at the church at noon, to be celebrated by Pastor Nick McMichael and Lin's brother, Russ Jackson. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Winola United Methodist Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve the family of Linda Dennebaum.

