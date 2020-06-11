Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Mietlicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda E. Mietlicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda E. Mietlicki Obituary
Linda E. Mietlicki, 72, of Clinton, Conn., passed away on Saturday, June 6. Linda was born on March 21, 1948, in Scranton, Pa. Linda lost her courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and COVID-19 virus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence "Jerry" and Marie "Mim" (Scott) Schick; sister, Janet Borgia; and brother, Richard Schick.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John; daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Jeff Burr Jr.; and her granddaughter, Jillian, the love of her life.

Linda held several positions here in Clinton, working in the Morgan H S kitchen, driving a school bus and working at the Estuary kitchen. She also had a craft business, Apple Pie & Co., making dolls and stuffed animals. Linda had a great love for music, playing several instruments and especially her harp. She was a member of several music groups. Linda love the arts, making costumes for town plays, her favorite was the lion costume for the Wizard of Oz. Linda was very fond of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, serving as their vice president. Please send any donations to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private. Swan Funeral Home, Clinton, is handling arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -