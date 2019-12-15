|
Linda Galacci-Rogers, 67, loving mother, sister and grandmother, of East Berlin, Pa., and formerly Dover, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, at her home on Lake Meade due to cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth G. Rogers, on Sept. 8, 2013. She was born in Taylor, Pa., on May 24, 1952, the daughter of the late Donald G. and Sally A. (Habgood) Galacci Sr. Linda was employed for many years in the insurance business and worked for Sedgwick before her illness.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Tollok and husband, Kris, of Cross Junction, Va.; her son, Noah Rogers at home; her brother, Donald G. Galacci Jr. and wife, Leslie, of South Abington Twp., Pa; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Samuel Tollok; and her companion and faithful dog, Daisy.
Linda's caring nature continues on as she selflessly donated her body to Hershey Medical Center for scientific research and teaching purposes in the hopes to assist them with working toward a cure for many diseases including cancer.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019