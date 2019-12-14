Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Linda Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA
Linda Hill Smith Obituary
Linda Hill Smith, 75, of Factoryville, formerly of Clarks Green, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 11 at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit. Her husband of 53 years, Richard Smith, passed away on Aug. 20 of this year.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Etola Mable Mosher Hill. Before retirement, she was employed as a proof operator at MBT Bank and various local banks.

Linda was an avid Syracuse football and basketball fan. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, who lovingly knew her as "granny." She and Richard loved their time on the "mountain" with their lifelong friends, Donna and Chuck Bowers, Bob and Mary D. Finn, and Joann and her late husband, Bill Smith.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin and Michael; her daughter-in-law, Ruthie Smith; and five grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Hannah, Nathan and Dylan; a brother, Arthur Hill, New York; and sisters, Margaret Rutkowski and Bonnie Peterson, both of New York.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ford.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by Karen Rickaby.

Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 14, 2019
