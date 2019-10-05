|
Linda J. Hartman, 78, of Peckville and previously of Scranton, died Thursday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Edward J. Hartman, who died in 2015.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Claude and Evelyn Jones Roberts, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School. Linda was employed by Community Medical Center, Scranton, for 30 years and retired as supervisor of the Central Supply Department. She was a member of the Providence United Presbyterian Church, Scranton.
Linda was happiest when doing for others. She enjoyed making Welsh cookies for both her family and her church's fundraisers and volunteering for the Bread Basket of NEPA. She was an avid reader who enjoyed baking, crocheting and watching Penn State football. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to give special thanks to the ER and ICU staffs at Geisinger CMC and Allied Services Hospice Center for the exceptional care they provided Linda.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Parry and husband, Todd, Peckville; and Laurie Imbt and husband, Carl, Dickson City; three granddaughters, Angela and Christina Parry and Natalie Imbt; three brothers, Bill Roberts and wife, Louise, Johnson City, N.Y.; Ron Roberts and wife, Marlene, Olyphant; Don Roberts and wife, Coreen, Reading; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Claude Jr.
The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, with services by the Rev. Dr. Murray Joseph Thompson, pastor of Providence United Presbyterian Church, Scranton. Interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Providence United Presbyterian Church, 1145 Providence Road, Scranton, PA 18508, or Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103, Scranton, PA 18501-1103.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 5, 2019