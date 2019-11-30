|
Linda J. Tanski, 69, of Moosic, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at Mountain View Nursing Center, Scranton, with her loving husband, "Turk" Tanski, at her side. She was born in Moosic on Dec. 14, 1949, and was the daughter of the late William and Ethel (Miller) Collins.
She was an active member of the Moosic Presbyterian Church and a 1967 graduate of Riverside High School. She was employed for many years along with her husband, "Turk" Tanski, at Topps Chewing Gum.
Linda was a very loving, caring and kind person; her family and friends were the hallmark of her life. She enjoyed attending family outings, and enjoyed gatherings with family and friends that she entertained at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Tanski Jr., who died Sept. 9, 2001, and her brother, Jerry Collins.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward "Turk" Tanski; they recently celebrated their anniversary on Nov. 18, 2019; her son, William and his wife, Cindy Tanski, of Moosic; and daughter, Lori Ann Berti and her husband, Joseph, of Pittston. Also surviving are her sister, Nancy Dioguardo and husband, George, of Long Island, N.Y.; grandchildren, Edward Robert Tanski III, Michelle Irene Berti, Joseph Luciano Berti and Jessica Lynn Berti; her great-grandson, Alex MacRae; many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law.
A special thank you to Linda's sister, Nancy Dioguardo and her husband, George; her sisters-in-law, Ann Thiel, Eleanor Cosmark and Judy Collins; her childhood and lifelong friend, Sharon McCawley; and longtime friends, Bill and Gloria Schmidtt, for their love, kindness and support during this difficult time.
Linda's family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mountain View Care Center, the ALS Foundation of North Central PA, the Moosic Presbyterian Church and its many members for the kindness and compassion they have shown to Linda and her family.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Nate Achterh, of the Moosic Presbyterian Church, officiating. Friends may call for a viewing Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Interment will be held at the Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 30, 2019