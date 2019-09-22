|
Linda K. Koloc, 70, of the Winton section of Jessup, died Tuesday at home after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Koloc.
Linda was preceded in death by a son, Jeff; and a brother, Richard.
She is survived by three children; several grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Czwartoski and husband, Thomas, Dickson City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Anyone attending Mass should go directly to the church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019