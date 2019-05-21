Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. Bochnovich. View Sign Service Information Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home 901 Lackawanna Ave Mayfield , PA 18433 (570)-876-1420 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. Bochnovich, Scott Twp., died Monday at her home. Her husband is Michael Bochnovich Jr. They were married for 48 years.



Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late James and Evelyn Frisbee Toms, she was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield. Linda was a graduate of Lakeland High School class of 1967, graduated from St. Joseph's Nursing School and earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree from St. Joseph's College in Maine. She was a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital and Marian Hospital, Carbondale, and retired from Forest City Nursing Home.



The family would like to thank Dr. Tomazik, Dr. Liptok and staff at Hematology and Oncology and the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care they gave Linda and a special thank you to Aunt Rose, Mary Jane and Deanna for all the years of love and kindness.



Also surviving are a son, Michael Bochnovich III and his wife, Sharon, and their children, Jillian and Michael Bochnovich IV, Archbald; and Natasha Rees and her husband, Steve, and their son, Shane; a sister, Deanna Noldy and her husband, Ron, Moosic; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Hill Street, Mayfield, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor. Interment in St. John's R.O. Cemetery.



Arrangements by Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.

Linda L. Bochnovich, Scott Twp., died Monday at her home. Her husband is Michael Bochnovich Jr. They were married for 48 years.Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late James and Evelyn Frisbee Toms, she was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield. Linda was a graduate of Lakeland High School class of 1967, graduated from St. Joseph's Nursing School and earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree from St. Joseph's College in Maine. She was a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital and Marian Hospital, Carbondale, and retired from Forest City Nursing Home.The family would like to thank Dr. Tomazik, Dr. Liptok and staff at Hematology and Oncology and the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care they gave Linda and a special thank you to Aunt Rose, Mary Jane and Deanna for all the years of love and kindness.Also surviving are a son, Michael Bochnovich III and his wife, Sharon, and their children, Jillian and Michael Bochnovich IV, Archbald; and Natasha Rees and her husband, Steve, and their son, Shane; a sister, Deanna Noldy and her husband, Ron, Moosic; and several nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy.The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Hill Street, Mayfield, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor. Interment in St. John's R.O. Cemetery.Arrangements by Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield. Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close