Linda L. Monetta, 70, a longtime resident of North Abington Twp., died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Joseph J. Monetta, her husband of 48 years.
Born in Havre de Grace, Md., she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mae (Jarvis) Barlow and was a graduate of Baldwin High School, Baldwin, N.Y. She was a retail associate for Sears and was formerly an installation supervisor for Huffy Retail Systems. Linda was a kind, generous and caring person who always had time for relatives and friends. She loved to bake and was very excited about the upcoming holiday season. She loved to decorate and had decorations for every season of the year.
Also surviving are two daughters, Christina Murri and husband, Doug, of Chicago; and Jennifer and fiancé, Paul Coleman, Factoryville; a son, Gregory and wife, Ashley, Dalton; three siblings, Howard, Maryland; Judy, Connecticut; and Kathy, Florida; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. A blessing service will immediately follow at 6:30, conducted by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor, Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. A private interment service will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly Twp.
The family is requesting no fresh flowers due to allergies and illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or .
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 1, 2019